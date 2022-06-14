Applications are being accepted for master gardener training in Delaware County.

The 10-week training includes online learning and at least four in-person sessions and will be held from Aug. 22 to Oct. 28.

Master gardener trainees must complete 40 hours of volunteer service within the first year after completing training.

The fee is $150 for trainees or $550 for master gardeners without a volunteer requirement.

Applications are due July 8 and are available at bit.ly/3Ql3ifN.

Call 563-927-4201 or email jadeh@iastate.edu for more information.

