MUSCODA, Wis. — A man has been sentenced to nine months in jail and four years of probation in connection with nude photos of a minor and methamphetamine found in a Grant County home.

Justin K. Lenz, 41, of Cable, Wis., recently was given the sentence in Grant County Circuit Court after pleading guilty to three counts of possession of representation of nudity with a victim under the age of 18 and one count of possession of methamphetamine.

