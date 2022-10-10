MUSCODA, Wis. — A man has been sentenced to nine months in jail and four years of probation in connection with nude photos of a minor and methamphetamine found in a Grant County home.
Justin K. Lenz, 41, of Cable, Wis., recently was given the sentence in Grant County Circuit Court after pleading guilty to three counts of possession of representation of nudity with a victim under the age of 18 and one count of possession of methamphetamine.
Online court records state Judge Robert VanDeHey also ordered that Lenz must participate in counseling, undergo a sex offender evaluation and submit to random drug testing. Lenz’s jail sentence also comes with work release.
The Muscoda Police Department previously reported executing a search warrant at 334 N. Fourth St. in Muscoda on Aug. 2, 2021.
“This search warrant was in connection with a several-months-long investigation involving possession of child pornography conducted by the Richland Center Police Department, Muscoda Police Department and the Wisconsin International Internet Crimes Against Children task force,” a previous press release states.
Police said 1 pound of marijuana also was found during the search. Ashely M. Chapel, 36, of Blue River, Wis., was sentenced to three years of probation after pleading guilty to a charge of maintaining a drug trafficking place in connection with the marijuana.