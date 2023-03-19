POTOSI, Wis. — Greg Meyer was selling pieces of his collection of beer and brewery items for one reason Saturday.
“You don’t sell to make money,” said Meyer, of Asbury, Iowa. “You sell to make money to buy more stuff. It’s almost like trading.”
Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
POTOSI, Wis. — Greg Meyer was selling pieces of his collection of beer and brewery items for one reason Saturday.
“You don’t sell to make money,” said Meyer, of Asbury, Iowa. “You sell to make money to buy more stuff. It’s almost like trading.”
A large crowd packed the halls at Ss. Andrew-Thomas School in Potosi to buy and sell pieces from beer and brewery collections at Port of Potosi’s Breweriana and Collectibles Show. The event is in its 17th year.
“The event has gotten more and more popular over the years,” said Mike Kress, Port of Potosi president. “Since the (National Brewery) Museum opened, I think it’s gotten more people interested in collecting.”
Kress said the Potosi show started soon after Port of Potosi became an American Breweriana Association chapter in 2005. He said the local event stands out for its food offerings, including catfish and desserts made by local residents.
This year’s event brought in 60 vendors with collections spread over 130 8-foot-long tables, which were filled with beer cans, bottles, glasses, trays, signs and more.
“It’s a family event,” said Linda Kress, Mike Kress’ wife and treasurer of Port of Potosi. “You meet a lot of people every year. We’ve got bottles, cans, signs, everything you can imagine. If you can’t find it here, it doesn’t exist. It’s amazing how it’s evolved.”
Mike Kress also was selling a wide variety of items from his collection.
“I started when I was 8 years old, collecting beer cans,” he said. “It spiraled from there after I collected hundreds of beer cans. I mostly try to find Potosi Brewing things.”
Meyer began collecting beer cans when he was a sophomore in high school.
“In high school, that was the fashionable thing to do,” he said. “After my family grew, my collecting fell off for a bit, but then I got into (collecting) advertising (materials).
Meyer said one of the most memorable pieces of his collection is a reverse-glass Potosi beer sign that used to hang in a now-shuttered Potosi grocery store.
“The hunt is the exciting thing,” he said.
Brent Zimmerman, of Mosinee, Wis., asked vendors what “treasures” they had as he walked through the tables.
“This is a fun way to see a bunch of friends from all over the Midwest,” he said. “I’ve been collecting for 30 years, and it’s just exploded out, like any hobby.”
Marlies Irby, who was helping with Saturday’s event, said she and her husband, Norman, have been coming to the event for years. The couple moved to Potosi last year from Washington after making friends at similar events over the years.
“We met the Potosi people 18 years ago, and we’ve been friends ever since,” she said. “I enjoy talking to all the people and helping out where I’m needed. My husband is involved in collecting, and we would make three trips a summer to events.”
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.