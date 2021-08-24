Baldwin reflects on War on Terror

During a Monday visit to Platteville, U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis., told reporters she supports President Biden’s decision to fully withdraw U.S. troops from Afghanistan by September, but criticized the lack of preparation.

Taliban forces rapidly spread across the country this month prompting the collapse of the Afghan government, leaving thousands of Afghans and Americans stranded as they desperately attempt to evacuate the country amid chaos.

“It’s so distressing to see how disorderly the evacuation process is,” Baldwin said. “We need to stand behind our allies.”

Looking to the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, Baldwin said she does not regret her decision to vote in favor of the Authorization for Use of Military Force, which enabled former President George W. Bush to order the invasion of Afghanistan.

Then a member of the U.S. House, Baldwin was one of 420 to support its passage. Just one Congresswoman, Barbara Lee, D-Calif., voted against it.

The authorization has been used in the ensuing two decades to justify military action against terrorist groups worldwide, including the Islamic State, which did not exist at the time of passage.

Baldwin said the authorization was narrowly drafted and that she has in the years since “consistently” expressed that the U.S. should have departed after neutralizing Al-Qaeda and its enablers.

“That was not the direction of presidents of both parties and I think Biden finally realized that if you read the words of the Authorization of Use of Military Force, it’s very specific and this should not be viewed as an open-ended war on terror,” Baldwin said. “We’ve always had terrorism in the world and we will always will.”