PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — A U.S. Senator acknowledged Monday that billions of dollars have been invested in federal initiatives to expand broadband internet access in rural locales, but the use of that money lacked transparency to the degree that she expects.
Wisconsin Democrat Tammy Baldwin met with Platteville city and economic development leaders to solicit feedback for how to best allocate resources under a proposed $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill that recently was passed in the U.S. Senate and heads to the House for deliberation.
“We’re on the precipice, I hope and pray, of major investment to get the job done,” Baldwin told about 15 attendees at a roundtable discussion. “I just want to make sure we get it right.”
The bill includes funding for roads, bridges and railways along with climate change and broadband expansion initiatives. For broadband alone, Wisconsin could expect to receive an estimated $100 million that would provide access to at least 318,000 residents.
But an investigation recently published by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel included reports of telecommunications companies failing to fulfill their obligations to expand high-speed internet service through federal grant programs. Additionally, independent testing has indicated that some projects failed to meet speed and build-out requirements.
In the new broadband proposal, Baldwin said multiple federal agencies will better coordinate to provide oversight and be “good stewards of public dollars.”
However, Platteville and Grant County officials are concerned that federal dollars will continue to be shuttled into the pockets of large telecommunications companies that have little incentive to change the status quo.
In Platteville, residents are served by one fiber-optic internet provider, CenturyLink, but the quality of service has proven unreliable for many.
“We’ve had conversations with them,” said City Manager Adam Ruechel. “They have told us flat out they are a business provider and residential is secondary.”
A CenturyLink spokesperson declined to comment on that matter but said in an email that the company has communicated with the city to “address some concerns” regarding service interruption.
“We try to resolve any issues as quickly as possible,” the spokesperson said. “Our customers are the reason why we are in business, and we work hard to be responsive to customer concerns.”
City leaders believe that competition could alleviate the problem, but installing new fiber lines remains cost-prohibitive for providers seeking to enter Platteville’s market.
Dan Dargel, a University of Wisconsin-Platteville network architect, said companies that receive grant money should be required to share new fiber infrastructure with competitors.
“I’d like to see more mom-and-pop internet,” he said.
Proponents of the infrastructure bill from both parties have argued that tax code changes and growth resulting from investments will generate savings. The Congressional Budget Office has estimated that the infrastructure bill will contribute $256 billion to the nation’s debt over the next decade.
That prompted an outcry from Wisconsin’s senior Senator, Republican Ron Johnson, who voted against the package.
“We need to spend money on infrastructure. We also need to stop further mortgaging our children’s future,” he said in a press release. “The bill’s supporters deceived the public into thinking their bill was ‘paid for’ by using smoke-and-mirror gimmicks.”