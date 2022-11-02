U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, advocated for reducing government spending and combating illegal immigration as ways to help the economy rebound during an event Tuesday in Dubuque.
Grassley shared his thoughts on inflation and other topics during an event at the Dubuque Golf and Country Club. About 30 people attended the event hosted by Rotary Club of Dubuque.
Grassley’s visit, part of his annual visit to each of Iowa’s counties, came just a week before the Nov. 8 election, in which Grassley is facing off against Democratic challenger retired U.S. Navy Vice Adm. Michael Franken.
Grassley answered questions from attendees during the event, including one about how the government could reduce inflation.
Grassley said sharp increases in federal spending by over the past few years have contributed to the spike in inflation, including COVID-19 relief spending packages and the $1.2 trillion Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. He said the government needs to be more careful in its spending.
“If you’re in a hole, quit digging,” Grassley said.
He said the government also should reduce regulation on the production of oil and natural gas in the U.S. in order to lower gas prices.
Grassley also argued for increased investment in border patrol enforcement to curb illegal immigration. He said he would support funding to finish a wall that would span the entirety of the U.S.-Mexico border.
“Maybe some of that money that is being spent (hiring additional Internal Revenue Service agents under the Inflation Reduction Act) could be used for more border patrol and enforce the law at the border,” Grassley said.
Asked how increased spending for improved border protection would help the economy, Grassley said undocumented immigrants who live in the U.S. “cost taxpayers a lot of money.” Asked what kinds of costs he was referring to, Grassley said he could not immediately recall any specific figures.
Grassley added that he supports immigration reform that would allow more skilled, “blue collar” workers to move to the U.S. and take jobs that remain unfilled, depending on the needs of the economy.
In a debate between Franken and Grassley last month, Franken tied inflation to lost manufacturing jobs and slower immigration while criticizing Grassley’s opposition to the Inflation Reduction Act, according to Cedar Rapids newspaper The Gazette.
“We can do a lot as a senator, but it takes long-standing altruism and intellect to make it happen, and not be a stooge for big corporations,” Franken said during the debate.
Scott Goins, president of Rotary Club of Dubuque, said he appreciated Grassley answering questions from some of his constituents.
“I think he did an overall good job,” Goins said. “He’s a very down-to-earth person.”
Not all attendees were pleased with the senator, however.
Amanda Saylor, of Dubuque, said she was disappointed with Grassley’s decision to vote against legislation that expanded rules on background checks for purchasing firearms and provided funding for improving school safety and mental health resources and provided money for states to enact “red flag” laws, which allow courts to take a person’s firearms if they are considered a threat to themselves or others.
“I think it was a swing and a miss on his part,” Saylor said.
Grassley’s office later said in a statement said that the senator wants any federal red flag law proposal to contain strong constitutional due process safeguards and that he previously has supported other measures to prevent gun violence.
