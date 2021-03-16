The discovery of invasive zebra mussels in common aquarium products recently caused a scare nationwide, as well as locally, leading to some close calls.
Last week, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, as well as state Departments of Natural Resources — including Iowa’s and Wisconsin’s — began issuing dire warnings for aquarium owners to avoid a specific type of moss ball used. These, read a release by the Iowa DNR, are “commonly sold in pet stores to help absorb harmful nutrients in the water and limit the growth of undesirable algae in home aquariums.”
But, this particular crop of moss held a sinister secret. Some were found to be contaminated with the zebra mussel, notorious in local fisheries and streams for crowding out and outright injuring native aquatic species.
Jared McGovern, curator of conservation programs at the National Mississippi River Museum, has been fighting the pests for years in attempts to restore area habitats for native species.
“We’re constantly removing zebra mussels from the mussels we grow at the museum,” he said. “We have to, at a biweekly basis, open up our systems and directly remove zebra mussels from our mussels. And most non-natives, invasives have been accidentally introduced.”
McGovern said he had been contacted by someone planning an educational program for the Green Iowa Americorps group in town right now, revolving around the kind of moss ball found to be contaminated. The group heard about the contamination and promptly changed plans.
“I recommended a ritual burning,” McGovern said.
Because, according to the Wisconsin DNR, disposal of these products are not necessarily intuitive. They include freezing the balls in a sealed container, boiling them or submerging them in bleach or vinegar.
Zebra mussels are no laughing matter. They can wreak havoc on infrastructure — clogging pipes used for water filtration, ruining boats — as well as their impacts to the ecosystem.
“State and federal law enforcement have been checking pet stores across Iowa and removing the moss balls if they hadn’t been removed already,” said Kim Bogenschutz, aquatic invasive species coordinator for the Iowa DNR, in a release.
A floor manager at the Petco in Dubuque said that they had removed the products — identified as “Betta Buddy Marimo Balls” and “Marimo Moss Ball Plant Grab N Go” — from shelves even before the DNR arrived, as soon as they heard of the contamination. She noted the product was not particularly popular with customers there, but the store had taken the extra precaution of ordering no moss balls of any kind for the time being.