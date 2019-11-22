An event this weekend in Dubuque will provide residents with an opportunity to get gifts while supporting the residents of Dubuque County's long-term-care facility.
Sunnycrest Manor, 2375 Roosevelt St., will host a Holiday Bazaar from 1:30 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24.
The event will feature rummage and bake sales, a food cart and a silent auction. Bidding in the auction will close at 3:30 p.m.
The event is sponsored by Sunnycrest Manor Auxiliary, with all proceeds benefiting resident activities and special needs, according to a press release. Donations also are welcome.