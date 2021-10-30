Dubuque City Council members on Monday will consider moving forward with the construction of three roundabouts on a popular roadway.
Council members will decide whether to begin contract negotiations with HDR Inc., based in Omaha, Neb. If HDR eventually receives council approval, the company would complete the preliminary designs and environmental study for the construction of three roundabouts on University Avenue, at the intersections of Loras Boulevard, Asbury Road and Pennsylvania Avenue.
The city anticipates completing the designs will cost about $1 million, $800,000 of which will be paid for by state funds and the remainder funded by the city.
For decades, the portion of U.S. 20 that runs through Dubuque has been the main access point for traffic between the eastern and western portion of the city. Traffic studies conducted by the city indicate congestion on the U.S. 20 roadway will only continue to worsen in the coming years.
Since 2016, the city has worked toward developing another roadway to provide streamlined access between the city’s two halves for automotive traffic, investing $3.25 million in a number of projects, including installing roundabouts at the North Grandview Avenue and Delhi Street intersection and the North Grandview and University Avenue intersection.
The construction of the three roundabouts on University Avenue were identified by the city as a major component in utilizing the road as a new corridor for the city.
In 2017, the project was listed as a major priority by City Council members.
Bob Schiesl, assistant city engineer, said that if the city approves entering into contract negotiations, it would likely take about 12 months to complete the preliminary plans and environmental study. Afterward, the city could begin property acquisition for the project.
However, Schiesl stressed that the project still has a long way to go and construction might not be completed on the project for another six years.
“It will take about two years for property acquisition, and then it could take two to three years to complete construction,” Schiesl said. “We’ll be able to refine the schedule as we get further into the project.”
Schiesl said the proposed consulting company for the project, HDR, was selected by a special committee after an extensive review process.
If contract negotiations are approved, Schiesl anticipates the City Council will be asked to give final approval on hiring the consultant on Dec. 20.
City Council members offered their support for hiring a consulting service for the project.
Council Member David Resnick said Asbury Road in particular already experiences congested traffic conditions and future improvements will be required at some point.
“It’s already crowded at certain times of the day,” Resnick said. “We don’t have a lot of east to west movement capabilities.”
Council Member Brad Cavanagh said improving traffic flow along University Avenue should remain a focus for the city.
“The project has been a long time coming,” Cavanagh said. “Traffic flow is not very efficient in terms of getting people from the East to the West.”
Council Member Susan Farber, who owns Magoo’s Pizza, a restaurant located at the intersection of University Avenue and Delhi Street, said she has seen firsthand the traffic congestion that can occur on the roadways.
“The more we alleviate the stress on those streets, the better,” Farber said. “It’s very positive.”