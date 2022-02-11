As Iowa's last greyhound racing facility nears its finish line, the employment impact of its coming closure now is more clear.
Iowa Greyhound Park in Dubuque officially reported to Iowa Workforce Development this week that on May 15, 58 positions will be eliminated when it closes.
The Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission in November approved a one-month season for the Dubuque racing venue. The season will consist of 18 race days from April 16 to May 15, each with 10 races on the schedule.
Iowa Greyhound Park Racing Director and General Manager Brian Carpenter said the track currently has nine employees for the off-season. Officials will look to fill the additional positions in March, when the park's regular employees will indicate whether they plan to return for the final season.
“We won’t hear back from our lead-outs until March on whether or not they’re coming back,” he said, referring to the attendants who handle and care for the greyhounds and lead them out onto the track during races. “All our upper-level racing officials have already informed us they’re coming back.”
The park is one of four greyhound racing facilities still operating in the country, along with one site in Arkansas and two in West Virginia. Carpenter said the Arkansas site is set to close by the end of 2022.
“I have a feeling that greyhound racing will come to an end about five years from now in the United States,” he said. “Hopefully, West Virginia can hang in there, but I don’t know. Florida was the dagger in the heart of the greyhound racing business.”
In 2018, Florida residents approved a constitutional amendment to eliminate greyhound racing in the state at the conclusion of the 2020 season, a blow to Dubuque as many dogs split their time between Florida and Iowa Greyhound Park. The decrease in operational venues meant that greyhound breeding declined significantly, sparking a shortage of available dogs.
The city's lease agreement with the Iowa Greyhound Association for the racing facility will end on July 31. Currently, the park's grandstand is leased from the Dubuque Racing Association and the track and kennels from the City of Dubuque.
At the conclusion of the lease, the entire area will become part of the land that the DRA leases from the city, according to Alex Dixon, president and CEO of Q Casino.
He said casino officials are not ready to announce future plans for that area. Instead, officials intend to focus on making the most of the abbreviated final season.
"Before we start to talk about what’s next, we want to celebrate the greyhound racing and all the things that it has done for our community," he said.