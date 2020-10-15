Police said two people were injured Tuesday when a driver’s foot slipped off her brake, causing a crash in Dubuque.

Ashlyn M. Travis, 21, and her passenger, Scott T. Riedl, 53, both of Dubuque, were both transported by private vehicle to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital for treatment, according to a crash report.

The crash occurred at about 10:30 a.m. Tuesday near the intersection of John F. Kennedy and Asbury roads. The report states that Travis’ vehicle was stopped at a red light in a northbound lane of JFK.

Nicole A. Hoftender, 19, of Dubuque, also was stopped at the light. The report states that Hoftender told officers her foot “slipped off the brake,” causing a collision with Travis’ vehicle.

Hoftender was cited with failure to maintain control of her vehicle.

