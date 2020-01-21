MANCHESTER, Iowa -- A Manchester woman accused of slashing a woman's face with a knife was sentenced recently to two years of probation.
Cheyenne E. Clark, 19, received the sentence after she pleaded guilty in Iowa District Court for Delaware County to assault by use of a dangerous weapon. She also was given a suspended two-year prison sentence.
Police said Clark in August used a knife to slash at Kelly Ingles, of Manchester, causing an injury to Ingles' nose. Clarke initially faced charges of going armed with intent and willful injury, but those charges were amended due to a plea deal.