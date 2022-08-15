A pumpkin grown by a pair of Peosta residents recently was named the largest at the Iowa State Fair.

Pete and Alba Caspers' pumpkin weighed in at 1,281 pounds to win first place and a $1,850 prize in the Big Pumpkin Contest at the state fair in Des Moines.

