Authorities say a suspected intoxicated driver led law enforcement on a pursuit early Saturday morning outside Dubuque.
Jeffrey R. Denlinger, 30, of 2755 Oak Crest Drive, was arrested at 2:21 a.m. Saturday on U.S. 52 near Whispering Hills Drive, on charges of eluding and third-offense operating while intoxicated.
Court documents state that Denlinger’s vehicle ran a red light at the intersection with U.S. 52/Iowa 3 at the intersection with Northwest Arterial and crossed the center line and reached speeds of more than 70 mph in a 50-mph zone before being pulled over.
A test at the Dubuque Law Enforcement Center indicated Denlinger had a blood alcohol content of 0.107%. The legal driving limit in Iowa is 0.08%.