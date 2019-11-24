SPECIAL AUDIENCE
Today
4-H Volunteer Appreciation Banquet, 6:30 p.m., Country Junction Restaurant, 913 15th Ave. SE, Dyersville, Iowa. Contact: Kenzie Griffin 563-927-4201 kenzieg@iastate.edu kenzieg@iastate.edu
Sunday Night Euchre, 6:30 p.m., Days Inn, 1111 Dodge St. Details: Gary at 563-542-8175.
Sunnycrest Holiday Bazaar 1:30 p.m., Sunnycrest Manor, 2375 Roosevelt St. Silent auction, raffle, rummage sale, bake sale and food cart. Silent auction bidding closes at 3:30 pm. Sponsored by Sunnycrest Manor Auxiliary, all proceeds benefit resident activities/special needs.
Monday, Nov. 25
Families Anonymous, 7:30 p.m., UnityPoint Health Finley Hospital, Bartels Conference Room, 350 N. Grandview Ave. Details: 563-556-4975.
iRead, 4 p.m., Asbury Branch, 5290 Grand Meadow Drive, Asbury, Iowa. (First grade – fifth grade). Registration Required. Running weekly during the school year, IREAD matches high school volunteers with elementary students for an hour of reading practice.
Lego Explorers, 5:30 p.m., Holy Cross Branch, 895 Main St., Holy Cross, Iowa. (Kindergarten and older). Help the characters in a short story by completing challenges with Legos and Duplo Blocks. November theme: Greek Mythology.
Open Gym Play — Granny Basketball, 6:30 p.m., Eisenhower Elementary School, 3170 Spring Valley Road. The Leisure Services Department is sponsoring Granny Basketball Open Gym Play.
Social Connections for Singles Euchre, 6:30 p.m., Denny’s Lux Club, 3050 Asbury Road.
Tri-State Singles Club Monday Night Euchre, 6 p.m., Days Inn Spirits Bar and Grill, 1111 Dodge St. Singles only.
Veterans’ Freedom Center Activities, 9 a.m., Veterans’ Freedom Center, 2245 Kerper Boulevard.
Tuesday, Nov. 26
Bingo, 6 p.m., Holy Ghost, 2921 Central Ave. Early games start at 6:10 p.m., and regular games start at 7. All are welcome.
Family Movie, 6 p.m., Peosta Branch, 8342 NICC Drive, Peosta. All ages. Woody, Buzz, and the other toys return. PG. Running time 1 hr, 40 min.
Level Up, 3:30 p.m., Farley Branch, 405 3rd Ave. N.E., Farley, Iowa. All ages. Board games, card games, puzzles, and the library’s Wii-U. Drop in any time during the program for games and snacks.
Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road. 11:15 a.m. yoga; 10:45- line dancers performing; 11:30 a.m. lunch; noon needlework group; 12:15 p.m. open bridge; 12:15-3:30 p.m. dominoes; 12:15-4 p.m. duplicate bridge; 12:15-4 p.m. ladies bridge.
Tri-State Line Dancers, 9 a.m., Masonic Temple, 1155 Locust St. Entrance on 13th St., lower level. Details: 563-599-2748.
Tuesday Night Euchre, 6:30 p.m., Days Inn, 1111 Dodge St. Details: Gary at 563-542-8175.
Wednesday, Nov. 27
Dubuque Area Congregations United 37th Annual Community Interfaith Thanksgiving Service, 7 p.m., Resurrection Catholic Church, 4300 Asbury (accessible parking & entrance). “Make Us Whole.” Speaker: Rev. Dr. Craig Nessan. Music: DBQ Chorale Children’s Choir; U of DBQ Choir; Organ- Dr. Charles Barland. Offering to People in Need (PIN); and items for DBQ Food Pantry.
Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road, 10-11 a.m. senior exercise class; 12:15-4 p.m. open euchre.
Thursday, Nov. 28
Adult LGBTQ+ Group, 4:30 p.m., Multicultural Family Center, 1157 Central Ave. Social support for adults who identify as lesbian, gay, bi-sexual, transgender and/or queer.
Friday, Nov. 29
Meet & Greet Singles 50+, 5 p.m., Shot Tower Inn, 390 Locust St. Come for friends, food and/or cards. Details: Carol, 563-599-2957.
Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road, 10-11 a.m. senior fitness friends exercise; 11:30 a.m. lunch.
Verena Street Coffee Black Friday Warehouse Sale, 8 a.m., Verena Street Coffee Co., 720 Verena Court. Take advantage of hot deals, free tours and exclusive roasting experiences. Bring the family along for coffee, donut holes, hot cocoa and crafts for kids. Learn more at VERENASTREET.COM.
PERFORMING ARTS
Today
Ballroom Dance, 6 p.m., Turner Hall, 115 S. Bench St., Galena, Ill. Dance to ballroom music CD’s on the beautiful hardwood dance floor BYOB, ice provided. Bring a snack to pass
Dimensional Brewing One Year Anniversary, noon, Dimensional Brewing Co., 67 Main St. Dimensional Brewing Co. celebrating its one year of bringing craft beer to the Dubuque area. Beer Releases going on all weekend. Grillbillies BBQ and Chocolate Hog BBQ will be on sight.
Karaoke with Becky McMahon, 3 p.m., Stone Cliff Winery, Port of Dubuque.
Steve Grismore Jazz, 5 p.m., Flatted Fifth Blues & BBQ at Potter’s Mill, 300 Potter Drive, Bellevue, Iowa. Accomplished jazz guitarist, Steve Grismore returns to the Flatted Fifth stage. From Iowa City.
Wednesday, Nov. 27
Dueling Pianos, 8:30 p.m., Riverboat Lounge, 200 Main St., Hotel Julien Dubuque. Join us for the biggest night out of the year with Felix and Fingers Dueling Pianos. Enjoy music, laughs and more with this highly interactive, free show.
HTMF (Hoffmann, Troy, Marceau, Flowers), 8 p.m., Days Inn/Spirits Bar and Grill, 1111 Dodge St. Denny Troy, Brian Marceau, Rick Hoffmann and Tom Flowers. Performing songs by The Bodeans, Tom Petty, Van Morrison, The Beatles, Ed Sheeran, Keith Urban, The Allman Brothers, Brothers Osborne and more.
Karaoke with Becky McMahon 8:30 p.m., Lux Club, 3050 Asbury Road.
Mixed Emotions Band, 7 p.m., Char Bar, 60 N. Second St., Platteville, Wis.
Ron Lubbers Singing, 6 p.m., The OtherSide, 68 Sinsinawa Ave., East Dubuque, Ill.
Salsa Night with Adam’s Dance Connection, 6 p.m., The Smokestack, 62 E. Seventh St. Enjoy a free salsa lesson with Adam Kieffer of Adam’s Dance Connection from 6 to 7 p.m., then dance into the evening. Bring a partner or come solo, all are welcome. adamsdanceconnection.com
Theresa Rosetta at Dimensional Brewing Co., 7 p.m., 67 Main St.
“Walking Molly” Live, 7 p.m., Dubuque Driving Range, U.S. 52. Live music night before Thanksgiving celebration.
Thursday
Big Band and Oldies Dance, 5 p.m., American Legion Hall, 1306 Delhi St. Dancing music from big band to oldies plus requests.
Friday, Nov. 29
Amanda Beard at Dimensional Brewing Co., 7 p.m., 67 Main St. Nashville musician Amanda Beard brings her talents to Dubuque for a night of live music.
Andy Wilberding, 8 p.m., Riverboat Lounge, 200 Main St., Hotel Julien Dubuque. Join us for live music from local favorite, Andy Wilberding.
Hearthfire Duo, 7 p.m., Frank O’Dowds Irish Pub, 9853 U.S. Highway 20, Galena, Ill. A mix of traditional, contemporary and original Celtic rock music.
Jordan Danielsen, 7 p.m., Stone Cliff Winery Tasting Room, 600 Star Brewery Drive, Suite 100.
Karaoke with Becky McMahon, 9 p.m., Odd Fellows, Locust St.
Ron Lubbers Singing, 6 p.m., Timmerman’s Supper Club, 7777 Timmerman Drive, East Dubuque, Ill.
Theresa Rosetta: Live Music Performance, 7 p.m., Mac’s Wine Cellar, 144 S. Main St., Maquoketa, Iowa.
Saturday, Nov. 30
Ben Dunegan and Todd McDonough, 8 p.m., Riverboat Lounge, 200 Main St., Hotel Julien Dubuque.
Brown Bottle Bandits Band, 7 p.m., Millennium Marina, 780 Harbor Drive, East Dubuque, Ill.
John Janssen Live Music, 7 p.m., Mac’s Wine Cellar, 144 S. Main St., Maquoketa, Iowa.
Karaoke with Becky McMahon 8 p.m., The Dungeon, 302 Locust St.
Massey Road, 9 p.m., Dog House, 1646 Asbury Road.
Roy Schroedl, 7 p.m., Stone Cliff Winery, 600 Star Brewery Drive, Suite 100.
Temple Hill Road at Dimensional Brewing Co., 7 p.m., 67 Main St. Cascade family band Temple Hill Road coming to Dubuque for a night of live music.
VISUAL ARTS
Monday, Nov. 25
Monday Night Movies, 8 p.m., The Smokestack, 62 E. Seventh St. Catch a flick at Smokestack’s second floor screening room or, weather permitting, on the rooftop. Film titles are announced on Facebook, so please follow smokestackdbq.
Tuesday, Nov. 26
“Right to Harm” DVD, 7 p.m., St. Peter’s Parsonage, 200 Asbury Drive. Sierra Club presents “Right to Harm,” a film about CAFO’s.
DESTINATIONS
Saturday, Nov. 30
Mississippi Trails Hiking Club, Eagle Point Park Trolly Trail, Lincoln Ave. Meet at 2 p.m. in the Ham House parking lot.
LEARNING
Wednesday, Nov. 27
Toastmasters, 5:30 p.m., Carnegie-Stout Public Library, 360 W. 11th St. Conquer your fear of public speaking. Toastmasters is here to help you develop your speaking, communication, and leadership skills in a safe learning environment. Find your voice today.
LIFESTYLE
Monday, Nov. 25
Take Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS) #136 5:15 p.m., UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital, 350 N. Grandview Ave. 5:15-6 p.m. weigh in, 6-7 p.m. meeting. Details: 815-747-3020.
Tuesday, Nov. 26
SNAP Dubuque, 6 p.m., Bishop Block Conference Room, 90 Main St. SNAP Support group for survivors and supporters in a safe environment.
Wednesday, Nov. 27
Take Off Pounds Sensibly No. 285, 7 a.m., St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church, 2025 Jackson St. Details: 563-580-9641.
Friday, Nov. 29
Take Off Pounds Sensibly No. 1024, 7:30 a.m., Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 1755 Delhi St. Enter main door, turn right to Living Faith Center. Weigh-in available between 7:45-8:45 a.m., meeting follows at 9 a.m. Call 563-542-0782.
COMMUNITY GROUPS
Wednesday, Nov. 27
Dubuque YMCA Blood Drive, 9 a.m., Dubuque Community YMCA, 35 N. Booth St. The Dubuque YMCA blood drive. From 9 a.m.-noon in the gym. To schedule an appointment, call the Y at 563-556-3371, or visit www.bloodcenterimpact.org.
Friday, Nov. 29
Annual Day After Thanksgiving Blood Drive, 6:30 a.m., American Red Cross, 2400 Asbury Road. Annual Day After Thanksgiving Blood Drive from 6:30 a.m. to noon at the Red Cross. Free long sleeved t-shirt and $5 Amazon.com gift card, via email. Call 563-275-0597 to schedule an appointment.
FOOD & DRINK
Today
St. Joseph’s Catholic Church Thanksgiving Breakfast, 7:30 a.m., St. Joseph’s Catholic Church Basement, 202 Second Ave. SE, Farley, Iowa. Serving pancakes, eggs, sausage, hash browns, coffee, juice and milk. Includes a raffle, silent auction, bake sale and more. Cost is $8 for adults, $4 for kids ages 5-12, and kids ages 4 and younger are free.
Thursday, Nov. 28
Dollar Burger Night, 5 p.m., Millennium Marina, 780 Harbor Drive, East Dubuque, Ill. Join us every Thursday night in East Dubuque for $1 burgers. Purchase any beverage, and your burger is only a buck. Toppings are only 50 cents each! Burgers start at 5 to 9 p.m.
PURSUITS & HOBBIES
Monday, Nov. 25
ACBL Duplicate Bridge, Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road. 12:30 to 4:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 26
Bingo, 6 p.m., Holy Ghost, 2921 Central Ave. Early games start at 6:10 p.m., and regular games start at 7 p.m. All are welcome.
Thursday, Nov. 28
Thursday Trivia, 6 p.m., Mac’s Wine Cellar, 144 S. Main St., Maquoketa, Iowa.
Other Events
Today
Sacred Heart-Fillmore Church Annual Auction, 11 a.m., Sacred Heart Fillmore Catholic Church, 19859 Sacred Heart Lane, Bernard, Iowa. Please join us for our annual fall auction to support our rural parish. Perfect for early Christmas shopping with toys, baked goods, holiday crafts, decorations, tools, and much more.
Monday, Nov. 25
Board of Supervisors Meeting, 5:30 p.m., County Courthouse, 720 Central Ave.
Dubuque City Council, 6 p.m., Historic Federal Building, 350 W. Sixth St. Council chamber, second floor.
Furniture Silent Auction, Galena Public Library, 11 a.m.- 5p.m., 601 S. Bench St., Galena, Ill. Have you ever wanted to own a piece of the library? Now is your chance. During the month of November, the library will be hosting a silent auction. Bid sheets are at the front desk of the library.
Tuesday, Nov. 26
B2B Referral Group, 8:30 a.m., Chamber Boardroom, 300 Main St. Does your organization depend on word of mouth marketing? Are you looking for more effective ways to get the word out about the services your organization provides?
Wednesday, Nov. 27
BNI Dubuque Chapter, 11:30 a.m., Holiday Inn, 450 Main St. Details: Dave Elliott, 515-865-3862.