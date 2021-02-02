MAQUOKETA, Iowa -- An open house for a home in Maquoketa’s new “pocket neighborhood” will take place this week.
The Bear River Cottages open house will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 5, and 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 6, at 1009 German St.
The project includes 10 new homes gathered around a landscaped common area and is a joint effort by East Central Intergovernmental Association, City of Maquoketa, Jackson County and other entities.
The open house will feature a three-bedroom home with a two-car garage and full basement. The home is listed at $150,000.
There is $25,000 available in down payment assistance, $3,500 for closing costs and $300 for inspection fees for qualified buyers.