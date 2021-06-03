The City of Dubuque has established new hours for reserved and metered parking in downtown public parking lots.
Free parking is available in these lots outside the reserved or metered hours, according to a press release.
- West Third and Main streets parking lot: Metered parking from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
- West Third and Locust streets lot: Reserved parking 24 hours a day, seven days per week. Metered parking 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
- Fourth Street and Central Avenue lot: Reserve parking 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.
- West Fifth and Bluff streets lot: Reserved parking 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.
- West Fifth and Main streets lot: Reserved parking 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Metered parking 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
- Historic Federal Building lot: Reserved parking only.
- West Ninth and Bluff streets lot: Reserved parking 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.
- East Ninth and Elm streets lot: Reserved parking 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
- East 10th and Elm streets lot: Reserved parking 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
- West 11th and Bluff streets lot: Metered parking 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
- East 11th and Elm streets lot: Reserved parking 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
- West 12th and Bluff streets lot: Reserved parking 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.
- East 12th and Elm streets lot: Reserved parking 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Reserved parking spaces can be purchased by calling 563-589-4266 or visiting www.cityofdubuque.org/parking.