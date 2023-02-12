02022023-pmdlilahtakes1-jr.jpg
Wahlert Catholic High School senior Lilah Takes was recently selected as a 2023 recipient of the Youth Virtues, Valor and Vision Award from the National Catholic Educational Association.

 JESSICA REILLY

A summer class on agricultural research in 2021 started Lilah Takes, 18, down the path to finding her passion for food recovery work.

“I had this thought that agriculture is just farming, but it’s so much more than that, like agribusiness and taking care of the environment around you,” said the senior at Wahlert Catholic High School in Dubuque.

