A summer class on agricultural research in 2021 started Lilah Takes, 18, down the path to finding her passion for food recovery work.
“I had this thought that agriculture is just farming, but it’s so much more than that, like agribusiness and taking care of the environment around you,” said the senior at Wahlert Catholic High School in Dubuque.
A year later, Takes helped operate a new program taking leftover Dubuque Farmers Market produce to Dubuque Food Pantry. Her work led her to be recognized recently as a 2023 recipient of the Youth Virtues, Valor and Vision Award from National Catholic Educational Association, a press release states.
“She’s very innovative, very driven, very intrinsically motivated and wants to do good things for the community,” said Wahlert science teacher Korrin Schriver, who taught the agricultural research class. “I can’t think of a student who deserves (this award) more.”
In addition to taking the class, Takes worked at Dubuque Farmers Market in summer 2021, where she noticed that food left out at the end of the market sometimes was thrown away.
In spring 2022, Takes participated in the New York Times Profile Contest as part of an assignment for her newspaper class. She was one of 10 finalists, and her piece on local activist Lynn Sutton’s work in urban agriculture was published in the New York Times.
Her interview with Sutton led Takes to recall her concerns about food waste at the farmers market. She started researching food recovery programs, which bloomed into an internship with Schriver in summer and fall 2022.
Takes connected with Dubuque Food Pantry Executive Director Theresa Caldwell, who recently had started a program taking leftover produce from the market to the pantry.
“I’d been doing it by myself, and it got to the point where it was too big,” Caldwell said. “Lilah gave me a call and brought in a crew (of volunteers), … and it really was great because I could be (at the pantry) and ready to receive the produce as soon as they brought it in.”
From the end of July through October, Takes recruited, organized and led volunteers to pick up produce on Saturdays, collecting more than 2,500 pounds of food.
“We were able to create this cycle of sustainability and limit food waste while also helping farmers and people that go to the food pantry for necessities,” Takes said.
Dubuque Main Street Event and Resource Specialist Laura Bertjens said farmers market officials wanted to launch such a program for years, and individual vendors sometimes tried to donate leftover food, but timing and logistics made it difficult.
“With them coming right to market and picking it up … it was just phenomenal because the people get the food and it doesn’t go to waste,” she said.
Takes now is working with City of Dubuque staff and pantry officials to expand the program to include night and winter markets and to compensate vendors for leftover food that is taken. She also now is a member of the Dubuque County Food Policy Council.
Caldwell described Takes as an eager volunteer with a strong sense of character and integrity.
“Enthusiasm makes someone sign up to volunteer, but character makes you show up, and that’s what Lilah and her group were doing,” she said.
