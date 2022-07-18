PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — It all started in 1945 with a safety pin.
When Hubie Mester’s basketball shorts ripped during a game at Belmont High School, cheerleader Joyce Clayton came to the rescue.
Joyce, who always carried a safety pin in her purse “just in case,” pinned Hubie’s shorts and got him back on the court.
“It all happened over a safety pin,” Joyce said. “Crazy.”
After the game, Hubie accompanied Joyce home.
“I had to return the safety pin,” he joked.
Their first date was at a free movie night on a hillside near the local lumberyard.
“Everybody would bring blankets to sit on, and they’d project the movie onto the wall of the lumberyard,” Joyce said.
At the beginning of their junior year, Hubie was voted prom king by the 19 members of the class. At the end-of-the-year prom, the king would choose his queen.
“We were dating then,” Joyce said. “But there were some other pretty girls in the class, and I still wasn’t sure if he’d choose me. I sure hoped. And when he did, that’s when I knew I loved him.”
The Mesters, who are both 93, married on June 9, 1949, and recently celebrated their 73rd anniversary. After spending all of their lives in Belmont, they moved last year to an assisted living facility in Platteville.
Joyce’s family ran the Belmont Livestock Market, and Hubie grew up on a nearby farm. When the couple married, they took over the Mester family dairy farm from Hubie’s parents.
“We used milking machines,” he said. “But we milked sometimes by hand, too.”
The Mesters also were both avid horseback riders and had their own horses. Joyce raised chickens for meat and eggs.
“We’d take the eggs down to the grocery store, and we’d get store credit for our own groceries,” she said.
They raised four children — Becky Donohue, Terry, Wayne — who passed away in 2002 — and Bill. Thirteen grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren have followed.
They retired from the farm in 1977 and moved into town. Hubie began a second career as a custodian at his old high school, where he remained for 20 years, while Joyce babysat out of their home.
“I really liked working at the school,” Hubie said. “The teachers were so good. I just really enjoyed it.”
Granddaughter Traci Austin, of Belmont, is a custodian at Belmont High School and a volunteer emergency medical technician with Belmont Fire Department. She also worked as a home day care provider for 23 years. She said her grandfather, and in particular her grandmother, definitely inspired her career choices.
“To this day, I say I want to be (Joyce) when I grow up,” she said. “I can’t even put into words what an inspiring and positive person she is.”
Traci said her grandparents have developed some health challenges, but that hasn’t slowed them down much.
“You absolutely would not know they are 93 years old,” she said. “They are older and experiencing things that older people experience with their health. But they still really enjoy life.”
Hubie and Joyce are both avid Chicago Cubs fans and spent their honeymoon in Chicago attending a Cubs game.
“I don’t remember who we played,” Hubie said. “But I know we won.”
Joyce said their one vacation indulgence was going to Chicago three or four times per year for the weekend, always to visit Wrigley Field and watch the Cubs play.
“We would stay in a motel on Lincoln Avenue,” she said. “And we’d see at least one game.”
When the Cubs won the World Series in 2016 after a 108-year drought, the Mesters held a huge viewing party at their house in Belmont with family and friends.
“We had the kids and the grandkids, everybody,” Joyce said. “The neighbors said we were terribly noisy, but they loved it.”
The Mesters recently were inducted into Belmont High School’s Hall of Fame for their contribution as sports boosters.
“They have a lot of grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and they never missed anything,” Traci said. “Sporting events, musicals, concerts, whatever it was, they went to everything.”
The couple even recently attended their 75th high school reunion with Marge Masbruch, the only other surviving member of the high school class.
“It was a nice lunch that my daughter Becky and Marge’s daughter Joanie planned,” Joyce said. “Everybody else is gone now. But it was nice to see Marge again and spend some time with her.”
Hubie and Joyce both said making the transition from their home in Belmont to an assisted living facility has been a big change, but they are adjusting.
“Home is home,” Joyce said. “But this is the next best thing to home.”
Traci said that sounds just like her grandmother.
“When I get down, I say I need a Grandma visit,” she said. “No matter what, she always puts a positive spin on everything.”
Hubie credits much of the couple’s success to Joyce’s positive nature and the fact that they are just “a good fit.”
“It just works,” he said. “It just came natural. I knew she was the one for me.”
Joyce was, perhaps, a bit more to the point.
“We didn’t always get along,” she said. “Nobody can be that good all of the time. But when you fight, you get to make up. And that’s always the good part.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.