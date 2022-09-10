Supporters of Dubuque's soccer community have raised $500,000 to donate to Dubuque Community Schools if the school board accepts Dubuque Soccer Alliance's bid to buy the Dubuque Soccer Complex.

Members of Friends of the Dubuque Soccer Complex, which is independent of the alliance, announced this morning at a press conference that the funds had been secured and would be released to the district through Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque if the complex is sold to the soccer alliance.

