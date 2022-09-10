Supporters of Dubuque's soccer community have raised $500,000 to donate to Dubuque Community Schools if the school board accepts Dubuque Soccer Alliance's bid to buy the Dubuque Soccer Complex.
Members of Friends of the Dubuque Soccer Complex, which is independent of the alliance, announced this morning at a press conference that the funds had been secured and would be released to the district through Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque if the complex is sold to the soccer alliance.
School board members last week voted, 5-2, to proceed with the sale of the soccer complex to Court One LLC, an Arizona-based company that seeks to construct an indoor sports facility at the site. A public hearing on the sale is planned for Monday, Sept. 12.
"For 30 years, we and so many others have contributed blood, sweat, tears, time and treasure to the creation and operation of this spectacular amenity, and it has benefitted thousands of youth, their families and the entire community," said Chris Maiers, a member of Friends of the Dubuque Soccer Complex. "We do this to ensure that there are proper facilities dedicated to the growing sport of soccer for the next 30 years and beyond."
Court One LLC submitted a bid of $1.8 million to purchase the soccer complex. Dubuque Soccer Alliance, which has leased the complex since 1993, submitted the only other bid for the site, at $1,552,000.
Court One LLC proposes to construct a more-than-100,000-square-foot facility over two of the complex’s soccer fields. The facility would feature basketball courts, volleyball courts, a soccer field, a baseball and softball field and batting cages.
In January, an appraisal valued the soccer complex at $1.55 million.
A public hearing on the sale will be held during the school board's monthly meeting Monday, Sept. 12 at 5:30 p.m. at the Forum, 2300 Chaney Rd. Maiers said Friends of the Dubuque Soccer Complex will present their offer to district officials at that time.
After the announcement, Dubuque Soccer Alliance President Jeff Ransom said that while alliance officials appreciate the support from Friends of the Dubuque Soccer Complex, they "have no part" in the group's efforts.
"We all have to support whatever happens, and as a board, we have to stay on course with what we're doing, which is negotiating with Court One in good faith," he said.
Court One officials previously announced that they plan to allow the soccer alliance to continue using the property for $1 per year under several conditions, one of which is a requirement that the group continues to maintain the soccer fields.
