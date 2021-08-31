GALENA, Ill. – A Jo Daviess County venue will host an all-make, all-model car, motorcycle and truck show this weekend.

The Pony Car Corral will be held from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 4, at Shenandoah Riding Center, 200 N. Brodrecht Road in The Galena Territory.

Spectator admission is free. The vehicle entry fee is $15 by Friday, Sept. 3, and $20 on the day of the event.

Register online at bit.ly/ponycarcorral or by calling 815-777-9550.

Tags

Recommended for you