GALENA, Ill. – A Jo Daviess County venue will host an all-make, all-model car, motorcycle and truck show this weekend.
The Pony Car Corral will be held from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 4, at Shenandoah Riding Center, 200 N. Brodrecht Road in The Galena Territory.
Spectator admission is free. The vehicle entry fee is $15 by Friday, Sept. 3, and $20 on the day of the event.
Register online at bit.ly/ponycarcorral or by calling 815-777-9550.
