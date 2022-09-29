Local demonstrators sought to head off armed conflict with Iraq 20 years ago in Dubuque.
Anti-war protesters gathered in Dubuque a few days before Congress authorized the use of military force against Iraq. American troops invaded Iraq in March 2003.
Here is how the Telegraph Herald reported on one such protest in its Oct. 8, 2002, edition.
WEEKLY PEACE RALLY TAKES URGENT TONE
The group of 60 people who held a peace rally Monday in Dubuque’s Washington Square mirrored the broader population of anti-war protesters across the country.
There were children, business men and women, clergy and nuns, educators and retired persons. They held signs, chanted, sang, talked about their concerns and waved to the many drivers who honked in support.
“We know there’s not a lot of chance we’ll change (the congressional vote on a resolution to go to war with Iraq), but we have to let others in the country and around the world know that there are hundreds of thousands of people who oppose this path,” said Art Roche, who has organized a peace vigil every Monday evening in the park since Sept. 11. ...
Ten members of the Wartburg Theological Seminary community also attended for the first time. Tanya Wittwer, a senior from Australia, held aloft a sign that read, “I still believe in non-violence.”
“Justice is not achieved by one country claiming to have the ultimate truth and that their freedom is more important than the freedom of others,” she said. “I’m very pleased to be here with others who feel the same way. For a democracy to be strong, the voice of the people must be heard,” she added.
A longtime peace activist was back on the street corner where she has often demonstrated. Sister Dorothy Hennessey, OSF, held a sign that asked, “GWB: What about the Constitution?”
“War settles nothing. Look at the Israelis and the Palestinians. War just leaves bitterness for centuries,” said Hennessey, who with her sister Gwen was recently awarded the 2002 Pacem in Terris Peace and Freedom Award.
