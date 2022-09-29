10082020
Buy Now

Karla Braig (left) and Lynette Howe, both of Dubuque, hold a flag while protesting for peace in Washington Square in October 2002.

 Clint Austin

Local demonstrators sought to head off armed conflict with Iraq 20 years ago in Dubuque.

Anti-war protesters gathered in Dubuque a few days before Congress authorized the use of military force against Iraq. American troops invaded Iraq in March 2003.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.