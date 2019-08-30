A registered sex offender living in Dubuque was found guilty this week of having sexual contact with another underage girl.
Nathan L. Lantz, 28, of 36 W. Fourth St., No. 625, entered an Alford plea in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County to charges of lascivious acts with a child and violation of the sex offender registry. Such a plea is not an admission of guilt, though the defendant acknowledges that sufficient evidence for a conviction exists.
Lantz originally had been charged with second-degree sexual abuse.
Court documents state a woman in January reported Lantz sexually abused her daughter, who was younger than 13. The Telegraph Herald does not identify victims of sexual abuse.
Documents said Dubuque police spoke with the girl, who said Lantz sexually assaulted her twice. The two know each other.
Lantz was required to register as a sex offender because of a 2011 conviction in Illinois for sex abuse of a girl younger than 13.
Documents also state Lantz lived at a Dubuque residence within 1,000 feet of Eisenhower Elementary School between November and January, violating his registry restrictions.
Prosecutors are recommending Lantz be sentenced to five years in prison, fined $1,375 and given a 10-year special sentence. A special sentence means Lantz could be subject to commitment back into custody if, after his prison term, he is deemed to be a danger to the public.
His sentencing hearing is set for Oct. 28.