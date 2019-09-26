A former Dubuque man facing an attempted-murder charge for allegedly stabbing another man appears prepared to accept a plea deal, according to court records.
Christopher A. Puccio, 25, an inmate at the Anamosa State Penitentiary, is set to appear Monday, Sept. 30, in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County. He currently faces charges of attempted murder, willful injury, possession of marijuana and possession of a methamphetamine precursor.
Police said Puccio stabbed Michael D. Hennessy Jr., 26, no known address, at a Loras Boulevard home in August 2018. Hennessy suffered a punctured lung.
Puccio in January had been prepared to enter an Alford plea to the willful injury charge in exchange for the other charges being dropped. An Alford plea is not an admission of guilt, but an acknowledgment that sufficient evidence exists for prosecutors to obtain a guilty verdict.
Per the terms of that plea deal, Puccio would likely have served a 10-year prison sentence that would run concurrent with a two-year prison term stemming from an unrelated burglary incident.
However, Puccio’s attorneys requested an extension just before the plea hearing was set to begin. Trial dates have been postponed multiple times since then, according to online court records.
Earlier this month, Puccio’s defense team informed the court that he is prepared to agree to terms of a plea deal.
Court records don’t yet include details about this latest plea agreement. That information will be filed prior to the hearing, according to Puccio’s attorneys.