A Dubuque man who distributed videos of a toddler being sexually abused by her mother on social media was sentenced Saturday to nine years in federal prison. Douglas John Buttikofer Jr., 41, received the prison term after pleading guilty in February to accessing child pornography.
At the time of the plea, Buttikofer admitted that between February and March of 2020, he knowingly accessed with intent to view visual depictions of child pornography. The depictions involved at least one minor under the age of 12. Buttikofer committed the offense while on pre-trial release in the State of Illinois for the unlawful grooming of a minor. At sentencing, a witness testified that Buttikofer expressed an interest in traveling to the Philippines to engage in sex with children. The judge noted Buttikofer maintained a “persistent pursuit” of child pornography, making him a danger to the community.
Buttikofer was sentenced to 108 months in prison and fined $100 by U.S. District Court Judge C.J. Williams in Cedar Rapids. He must also serve a five-year term of supervised release after the prison term. There is no parole in the federal system. Buttikofer is being held in the U.S. Marshal’s custody until he can be transported to a federal prison.
This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse, according to a press release from the U.S. attorney’s office. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, visit www.usdoj.gov/psc.