CASCADE, Iowa — Authorities said a man attempted to sexually assault a teenager in Cascade.
Daniel L. Freeman, 57, of Cascade, was arrested around 8:30 p.m. Saturday in the area of Riverview Park on charges of assault with intent to commit sexual abuse and public intoxication.
Court documents state that Freeman approached a female under age 17 at the park and put his arm around her and slid his hand under her shorts.
Freeman held on as a friend of the teenager tried to pull him away.
