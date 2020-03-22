GUTTENBERG, Iowa — Fifteen months ago, it appeared that Dave Brown was finally ready to step away from the automobile business.
Brown passed his group of car dealerships to his sons in December 2018, seemingly marking the end of a career that spanned more than a half-century.
It turns out the self-described “car guy” wasn’t quite ready to call it a career.
“I’ve been in the car business all my life and I realized it was something I wanted to keep doing,” Brown said. “I learned I can’t just sit around and do nothing. I’d go nuts.”
Brown’s latest venture is keeping him occupied and providing a new option for fellow auto enthusiasts.
He opened Dave Brown Classic Rides at 102 Schiller St. in Guttenberg in late February. True to its name, the business sells and services classic vehicles.
The new offering is a testament to Brown’s love for automobiles, as well as his appreciation for a hard day’s work.
“I’m a car guy and I particularly love old cars,” Brown said. “I thought about this idea for a while. Eventually, I said to myself, ‘I’m still healthy. Why not do it?’”
Brown is no stranger to the auto industry. He previously owned dealerships in Dyersville, Guttenberg, Elkader and West Branch before selling those businesses to his sons.
It didn’t take Brown long to realize that another entrepreneurial endeavor would suit him well. However, it did take him a while to get the right pieces in place.
First of all, the building on Schiller Street needed to be renovated before it would meet Brown’s needs. Today the facility includes a showroom, service area, body shop and extra space outside to display cars.
Brown also took some time to build up his inventory.
A wide array of vehicles — spanning multiple decades and models — are available through the dealership. Those include a 1984 Mustang and a 1966 Pontiac GTO.
“It’s critical to create that desirable selection,” Brown said. “These are the kind of vehicles that people aren’t going to drive every day. If it’s raining, they won’t take them out. They’ll only drive it in the perfect conditions.”
The business isn’t just geared toward those looking to invest in a new ride.
It’s also a godsend for those who already own classic cars.
Brown and his staff of four employees have the collective knowledge and experience to fix issues that most service shops cannot.
“With a lot of these older cars, nobody will work on them,” Brown explained. “They either don’t have the tools or don’t have the ability.”
The opening of Dave Brown Classic Rides is cause for excitement among community members.
Mandy Ludovissy, director of the Guttenberg Chamber of Commerce, believes the dealership’s unique offerings will draw many customers from outside the community.
“It’s something interesting and something different,” she said. “It’s kind of an attraction — the type of thing that people want to come out and see.”
The new dealership also restores a sense of normalcy in the Guttenberg business community and the local auto industry, neither of which felt quite right with Brown sitting on the sidelines.
“I’m excited to see him continue,” Ludovissy said. “He’s been a strong business partner in the community for a really long time and he has really had a positive impact.”