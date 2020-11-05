Five area Iowa Senate and House of Representatives races were not decided when the Telegraph Herald went to press late Tuesday night.
The five winners detailed in this story join the previously announced local winners: Democratic incumbent Pam Jochum (Iowa Senate District 50), Republican incumbent Shannon Lundgren (Iowa House District 57), Republican challenger Steve Bradley (Iowa House District 58), Republican incumbent Lee Hein (Iowa House District 96) and Democratic incumbent Lindsay James (Iowa House District 99).
Iowa Senate District 28
Outcome: Republican Mike Klimesh received 19,625 votes, compared to Democrat Matt Tapscott’s 11,780. Klimesh will replace state Sen. Michael Breitbach, R-Strawberry Point, who is retiring.
Area: District includes Clayton County, along with Allamakee and portions of Fayette and Winneshiek counties.
Iowa Senate District 48
Outcome: Iowa Sen. Dan Zumbach, R-Ryan, was re-elected, earning 22,479 votes to Democrat Eric Green’s 12,021. Zumbach, a longtime farmer, has been a member of the Iowa Senate since 2013 and chairs the chamber’s agriculture committee.
Area: District includes Delaware County and portions of Jones, Linn and Buchanan counties.
Iowa House District 55
Outcome: The rematch for the seat representing Iowa House of Representatives District 55 wasn’t the nail-biter that the original was. Iowa Rep. Michael Bergan, R-Dorchester, received 8,883 votes to top Democrat Kayla Koether, of rural Winneshiek County, who got 7,460. Bergan has held the seat since 2017. In 2018, he beat Koether by nine votes after the Iowa House voted along party lines not to count 29 absentee ballots, which had been mailed on time but lacked postmarks.
Area: District includes a small portion of Clayton County, along with parts of Fayette and Winneshiek counties.
Iowa House District 56
Outcome: Iowa Rep. Anne Osmundson, R-Volga, won a second term, collecting 10,366 votes to 4,615 for Democratic challenger Angela Reed, of Guttenberg. Osmundson, who farms near Volga, has served in the Iowa House since 2019.
Area: District encompasses most of Clayton County and all of Allamakee County.
Iowa House District 100
Outcome: Iowa Rep. Chuck Isenhart, D-Dubuque, was unopposed in the general election after winning a contested primary in June. He has held the seat since 2008.
Area: District covers much of the northern and eastern portions of the city of Dubuque.