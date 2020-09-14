PEOSTA, Iowa – Authorities said a man was injured in a two-vehicle crash involving a semi-tractor trailer Saturday in Peosta.
Benjamin S. Hanten, 45, of Peosta, was taken to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center by a family member for treatment of his injuries, according to the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department.
Authorities said a semi driven by Michael D. Dodock, 59, of Waterloo, Iowa, was traveling north on Peosta Street at Enterprise Drive at 11:12 a.m., when Dodock attempted to make a left turn and struck a southbound vehicle driven by Hanten.
Dodock was cited with failure to yield while making a left turn.