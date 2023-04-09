Authorities said a home in southern Dubuque County is a complete loss following a fire Friday night, and one person was treated at a local hospital.
Firefighters responded to 6985 U.S. 52 South at about 9:45 p.m. after receiving a call from a neighbor that the building was engulfed in flames, according to Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Tony Dalsing.
“By the time we got here, it was pretty much burned to the ground already, so I think it had been burning for a while before we even got here,” Dalsing said.
Dalsing said one person was in the home at the time of the fire, but he was able to leave the residence. A press release distributed early Saturday states that he was transported to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center and was treated and released.
Firefighters still were on scene at about 11:15 p.m. Friday, with flames and smoke visible from the highway even though the structure was set back from the road. A mix of fire department and law enforcement vehicles lined U.S. 52, with more at the house.
Officials said Saturday that they still were working to determine where the fire started in the home and any potential causes. Saturday’s press release states that the home is considered a total loss, with a damage estimate of $150,000.
The Key West Fire Department was the primary agency responding to the blaze, and firefighters called for mutual aid from La Motte and Bellevue.
