Dubuque County supervisors recently met to discuss their priorities for next year’s legislative session, including mental health funding, the study of syringe services programs and providing protection for residents of manufactured home parks.
“Many of our priorities carried over from last year because they don’t have much traction with the Legislature,” said Supervisor Dave Baker. “Our legislators care about them, but there hasn’t been that movement in Des Moines.”
The push for mental health funding was at the front of mind for many in the room — health care providers, state lobbyists, Baker, fellow Supervisor Jay Wickham and Iowa Rep. Chuck Isenhart, D-Dubuque. It is high on the list of priorities for the supervisors and the Urban County Coalition, a partnership among Black Hawk, Dubuque, Johnson, Linn and Scott counties.
“While (mental-health) regions work through the process of complying with directives of (bills passed this year), the Legislature should keep its promise and discuss permanent funding solutions,” read the coalition’s priority list, which was signed onto by the Dubuque County supervisors.
The issue carries a specific urgency in the wake of the recent decision by Hillcrest Family Services to shutter its Dubuque subacute mental health center. Meeting attendee Heather Jenkinson, a nurse at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, said the loss already has caused a crisis.
“Subacute can serve anyone from anywhere around the state,” she said. “With that program now gone, we have people sitting in our emergency rooms. We only have 16 adult beds. We’re the only inpatient psych units in this area. The nearest is in Davenport. We have people literally sitting in our ER for two days. That’s not a therapeutic environment. We’re just wasting money there. It’s either the patient or hospital eating that cost.”
Isenhart was the only local state lawmaker to attend the session. He said the best way to start advocating for help with troubled subacute centers would be to appeal to other counties.
“I think there’s one program in Linn County,” he said. “But in any of the other 97 counties, it’s kind of out of sight, out of mind.”
MercyOne nurse Shana Thein said it is a regional problem that she would champion.
“It affects other counties, too, because we are taking people from all counties,” she said. “That’s a concern to bring up to people.”
Larry Murphy, representing Urban County Coalition, said a portion of a proposed sales tax increase could go toward mental health funding.
“If there’s a move on the sales tax, three-eighths would go to (Iowa’s Water and Land Legacy) and then the balance going into mental health funding,” he said.
The long-awaited funding of IWILL and the extension of the Resource Enhancement and Protection fund are featured high on the Dubuque County supervisors’ priorities. Also high on the list is a review of the state “Master Matrix” used to certify concentrated animal feeding operations, which would include a moratorium on creating more of those operations.
Supervisors also backed pushing for Legislature to protect residents of manufactured home parks from predatory practices and to study syringe services programs in Iowa.
Supervisor Ann McDonough did not attend the meeting as she was representing the county on the board of the Mental Health/ Disability Services of the East Central Region.