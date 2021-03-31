A pet-food manufacturing company opening a Dubuque facility already has hired more than 120 employees and remains on pace to start operations this summer.
Simmons Pet Food today issued a "progress update" that said the company is on target to start production in the former Flexsteel Industries plant on Seippel Road in July.
Simmons officials noted that staffing goals for the first phase of production are "on target."
The company began recruiting for key leadership and support positions in January and then shifted its focus to supervisory roles, according to the company's update. Multiple job fairs were held this month to hire most of the remaining positions.
These employees are receiving hands-on training at the Simmons plant in Emporia, Kan., as they prepare for the opening of the Dubuque facility.
The company in December announced plans to open the state-of-the-art canned pet food operation at 501 Seippel Road.
Once the two-phase project is completed, the overall investment will total $80 million and Simmons will have more than 270 employees.
This story will be updated.