LANCASTER, Wis. — The former director of the Schreiner Memorial Library says she was blindsided by her termination earlier this month and alleges that during her yearlong tenure, she was subject to a toxic work environment, resistance to change and secretive maneuvering between staff and library board members.
Christinna Swearingen believes the board decision stemmed from her status as an outsider to Lancaster and as a biracial woman in a position of leadership.
“I hope that this place could change and that people would be kind to each other, … that they would actively work on being more inclusive and being more open,” she said. “It’s such a big task, and it needs to be done.”
The board met earlier this month to conduct Swearingen’s annual review in a closed session. In a split decision, four of seven members voted to dismiss her.
Cindy Busch, Ashleigh Hampton, Josh McLimans and Jan Schmidt opted for termination, while Board President Dan Glass, Luann Droessler and Carrie Post opposed it.
Because she was an at-will employee, the board could terminate Swearingen at any time, for any reason and without warning, unless termination is conducted illegally under U.S. labor laws.
Glass declined to explain the board’s reasoning, stating he could not publicly discuss personnel matters.
Swearingen said the board indicated her firing reflected poor staff evaluations.
Following the decision, she issued a missive to local media, in which she contended that she was blamed for matters that were under the board’s jurisdiction, not her own, such as the continued closure of the library to in-person visits during the COVID-19 pandemic and human resources matters.
Swearingen told the Telegraph Herald she did not raise concerns pertaining to staff members with the board, noting that some board members are friends with her subordinates.
“I didn’t want to be the person who was constantly complaining,” she said.
Glass said the volunteer board sets library policy and generally leaves daily operational matters in the director’s hands, but added it was the board’s decision to open and close the library during the pandemic.
Swearingen, 38, moved to Lancaster in October 2020 from McLean, Ill. She completed her master’s degree in library science at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.
She said her accomplishments such as leading a well-attended book club, pursuing grants to better serve community members and representing Lancaster as a speaker at the upcoming Wisconsin Library Association conference went unrecognized by the board during her evaluation.
Swearingen said she will not appeal the decision, but is considering legal action.
Glass said Swearingen’s comments were “disappointing to read.”
“It’s obviously not a positive statement to our community,” he said.
The board will meet in November to formulate the process for hiring a new director.