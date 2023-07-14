LANCASTER, Wis. — An assistant state public defender from Lancaster has been appointed to the open Grant County district attorney spot.
Ian Mickelson, of Lancaster, was tapped this week by Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers for the role. He will replace current officeholder Lisa Riniker, who in April won a countywide election to become a Grant County Circuit Court judge.
Mickelson, 40, will officially assume the district attorney role Aug. 1 and will serve in the position until the end of Riniker’s unexpired term in January 2025.
“I’m excited to get started,” Mickelson said Thursday. “Prosecutors hold a certain amount of power, and I do think that can be used for good.”
Riniker said she has seen Mickelson around the courthouse in the past and believes he will perform well in the district attorney position. She too will assume her new role on Aug. 1.
“(Ian) is a nice guy and I think he’ll do just fine,” Riniker said. “I mean, everybody has to learn how to handle a new role, so he’ll have to do that, of course, just like I’ll have to learn how to handle my new role (as judge).”
Mickelson graduated from Marquette University Law School in 2019 and shortly after became an assistant public defender in Kenosha. He later transferred to the Lancaster office in 2022.
Before attending law school, Mickelson grew up in rural Dane County and worked as an auto-technician and electrician for several years.
“Most of the men in my family are all tradesmen, and I became one, too. … But I was always interested in law,” Mickelson said. “So at 29 (years old), I decided to sell my house and quit my job to go back to school.”
As an assistant public defender, Mickelson worked with indigent clients on a variety of felony, misdemeanor and juvenile cases.
He previously served on the OWI and drug treatment court team in Grant County as well and was a member of the Wisconsin Association of Treatment Court Professionals, two positions he will resume as district attorney.
Mickelson said he has observed the efficiency of the district attorney’s office during his tenure at the public defender’s office and doesn’t have many major changes in mind right off the bat.
However, he did express interest Thursday in expanding capacity for the county’s OWI and drug treatment courts to help defendants with substance abuse issues find rehabilitation options in an effort to reduce incarceration rates and lower recidivism.
“I’ve worked with a lot of people who have been arrested from a lot of backgrounds,” Mickelson said. “A lot of them are good people who have made some mistakes. … And as a prosecutor, I think you can be tough on crime but still be fair to (those individuals).”