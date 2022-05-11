The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
Brett A. Ammons, 42, of rural Dubuque, was arrested at 7:35 a.m. Tuesday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on warrants charging domestic assault with injury and violation of a no-contact order. Court documents state that Ammons assaulted Kimberly Clark, 49, of the same address, on April 3.
Lindsay M. Hartung, 24, a resident of the Hillcrest Family Services residential facility at 1160 Seippel Road, was arrested at 9:29 p.m. Monday at the facility on a charge of assault causing injury. Court documents state that Hartung assaulted staff member Tamara E. Lyne, 39.
Vickie L. McMullen, 57, of 3998 Inwood Ave., was arrested at 6:48 p.m. Monday at Dubuque Senior High School, 1800 Clarke Drive, on a charge of assault. Court documents state that McMullen assaulted Mary D.R. Hall, 27, of 2543 Broadway St.
Brock A. Cole, 33, of 2413 Jackson St., was arrested at 9:58 a.m. Sunday at his residence on warrants charging first-degree theft, fifth-degree criminal mischief, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of parole.
Tyler J. Dazey, 26, no permanent address, was arrested at 9:35 a.m. Sunday at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive, on a charge of assault on persons in certain occupations. Court documents state that Dazey assaulted Susan R. Hagemann, 58, a nurse at the hospital.
Joey M. Keil, 40, of 1160 Savanna Drive, reported the theft of a vehicle worth $3,000 on April 29 or April 30 from the 600 block of West 11th Street.