PLATTEVILLE, Wis. -- Two new professors soon will have their workdays filled with research and teaching at University of Wisconsin-Platteville as the first tenure-track faculty hired at the institution through the UW System’s Dairy Innovation Hub.
Ryan Pralle and Joseph Sanford will join the UW-P School of Agriculture. Pralle specializes in ruminant nutrition, while Sanford focuses on agricultural wastewater treatment. Both will teach related coursework, engage in research and mentor students.
Research generated through the hub is meant to boost Wisconsin’s $45.6 billion dairy industry.
Now entering its second year of development, the hub was allocated $8.8 million in the 2019-21 biennial budget, with UW-P getting about $2.1 million. UW-Madison and UW-River Falls also received funding.
With its share, UW-Platteville also awarded seven research fellowships to existing faculty.