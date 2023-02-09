BELLEVUE, Iowa — The City of Bellevue plans to install two automated cameras along a highway through town to issue speeding fines.
Bellevue City Council members this week voted, 5-0, to approve the first reading of an ordinance for the installation of cameras at the north and south ends of town along U.S. 52, which becomes Riverview Drive through Bellevue.
City Administrator Abbey Skrivseth said the city has sought for some time to improve safety on the north end of Bellevue, near Off Shore Resort, after citizens raised concerns about pedestrian safety on a bicycle and walking trail along the highway.
“There’s a fair amount of development that’s occurred along that stretch of road … (and) we’ve been concerned because of the bike path that’s adjacent to the highway and the amount of pedestrian traffic we have up there,” said City Council Member Tom Roth after the meeting. “We’d like to slow people down in that neighborhood.”
Skrivseth said city and county officials worked with the Iowa Department of Transportation to see about lowering the speed limit from 55 miles per hour to 45 miles per hour in that area, but a DOT speed study showed the average speed in that area was 62 miles per hour.
“They said before they would even consider (reducing the speed limit to) 45 miles per hour, we have to get the average speed back down to 55 miles per hour,” Skrivseth said.
The camera in that area would be installed across the road from Bellevue Sand & Gravel Co, 29427 U.S. 52, while the camera on the south end of town would be installed near Bormann’s Neighborhood Pitstop, 802 S Riverview Dr.
“When you come across the railroad viaduct there, you drop into Bellevue rather quickly,” Roth said. “There’s kind of a nasty curve in the road there, and I know from driving it that if you come in too fast, that can really be a problem.”
Skrivseth said Sensys Gatso, the third-party vendor with which the city plans to contract, would own, maintain, operate and help install the two cameras, along with signs alerting motorists to their presence. Sensys Gatso would receive $35 for each ticketed speeding violation from the cameras.
The City Council has proposed that any revenue generated by the city from speeding tickets issued as a result of the cameras be deposited into a public safety fund to support the city’s police, fire and emergency medical services, as well as road and trail improvements.
“The last thing we want is to be accused of trying to make a money grab,” Roth said. “Quite honestly, it isn’t (about the revenue). I don’t want to write tickets to folks … but people need to get slowed down. That’s the bottom line.”
A Bellevue Police Department officer would review each violation flagged by the camera to determine whether a ticket should be issued, and citizens would have the opportunity to contest a ticket.
Skrivseth said the City Council must approve three readings of the ordinance before it takes effect, but members may vote to waive the third reading. If approved, city officials hope to have the cameras operational by this spring.
