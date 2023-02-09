BELLEVUE, Iowa — The City of Bellevue plans to install two automated cameras along a highway through town to issue speeding fines.

Bellevue City Council members this week voted, 5-0, to approve the first reading of an ordinance for the installation of cameras at the north and south ends of town along U.S. 52, which becomes Riverview Drive through Bellevue.

