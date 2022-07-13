DYERSVILLE, Iowa — A new store selling books, coffee and gifts is now open in Dyersville.
Aslan’s Square, located at 224 Second Ave. NE, had its grand opening June 29.
“It is such a tight-knit community, and everyone is so warm and welcoming,” owner Jacey Stanbro said. “It is such a beautiful area that is going to grow, so I thought it would be the perfect time to put in a coffee shop and bookstore.”
Stanbro will serve a wide range of pour-over coffee, loose leaf tea, fresh baked goods, blended smoothies, protein bowls, gluten-free items and other kid-friendly treats.
She said the store offers coffee using the pour-over method. It is not an espresso but a bold coffee. This pour-over allows for control of the temperature, taste, texture and strength of the brew. It takes a little longer, causing the flavors and oils to be pulled from the grounds, making a more vibrant cup of coffee.
Proceeds from each cup of coffee sold at Aslan’s Square will go toward global missions. Stanbro has partnered with Mission Cup Coffee in Monticello and its coffee beans to help support this cause. The portion of the funds of the pour-over coffee will help support Christian mission work overseas.
The store also has new and used books of all genres. Stanbro stressed that the business is not specifically a Christian bookstore but a bookstore with all genres of publications. She still is taking book donations to add to her store and would be willing to do book buy-backs.
Along with the books, there are gifts in Aslan’s Square from small businesses. Stanbro wanted to support local small-town stores. Some of the merchandise includes coffee mugs, T-shirts, candles, cards and homemade pottery.
Stanbro also has an area set up for children to play, read and have a sweet treat.
“I really aim to be kid-friendly,” she said.
Stanbro plans on having events as well, including club meetings, Bible studies, live music and wine and cheese tasting. The events would be hosted in the evening starting tentatively in August.
The store also offers Wi-Fi for customers.
Aslan’s Square currently has four part-time employees and Stanbro. The business is looking for a full-time shift lead barista.
The vision of opening a bookstore, coffee shop and gift shop has always been a dream of Stanbro’s. She is originally from the Des Moines area and moved to the Worthington area due to her husband’s work. She said they fell in love with the small community.
With support from her church, her dream of opening a store became a reality last October. Stanbro was able to gain space in the old Pennsylvania House. The building used to be a hotel dating back to the 1800s when the town’s pioneers were settling in Dyersville. Stanbro said Aslan’s Square sits where the saloon used to be.
“When I first got it, the old saloon mirror was still here hung on the wall,” she said.
The building went through a remodeling to fix and modernize the space. Stanbro said there were challenges, but through her faith, she could push through. With her stepfather’s help, she has custom-made bookshelves and a coffee bar.
The store’s name “Aslan” comes from the Turkish word meaning lion. In the “Chronicles of Narnia” series by author C.S. Lewis, Aslan, a major character, is a lion. Aslan represents Jesus Christ, according to Lewis, who uses the allegory in the books.
“This was purely God-led. I was in the medical field, and this was a dream that would never happen. Between my church and meeting some people, the idea was brought up. God has taken me down this crazy journey,” Stanbro said. “(God) wants it here. It’s not about me. I am here to do his work.”
Aslan’s Square will be open Monday through Friday from 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
More information about events and clubs at the store is available online at aslanssquaredyersville.com and on Facebook at bit.ly/3yUF9py.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.