MILES, Iowa — Authorities said a traffic stop Sunday night led to the arrest of a Jackson County man suspected of robbing a convenience store at knifepoint one day earlier.
Garry L. Evilsizer, 70, of Miles, was arrested on a charge of second-degree robbery and cited with driving without a license, according to a press release issued Monday morning by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department. His next hearing in Iowa District Court of Jackson County is set for Jan. 16.
Authorities on Sunday morning announced that Miles Mini-Mart had been robbed by a knife-wielding man at about 8:05 p.m. Saturday. They released several video clips as they sought tips to identify the culprit, who they characterized as “armed and dangerous.”
Authorities said they pulled over a vehicle being driven by Evilsizer at about 9 p.m. Sunday because it had a headlamp and taillight out and failed to dim its headlights. They reported that Evilsizer was “noticeably nervous.” Court documents state that he handed the sheriff’s department deputy his bank statement, then his “past-due rent papers,” presumably when asked to provide proof of automobile insurance.
Documents state that law enforcement observed a plastic bag in the back seat with clothing “that appeared to be identical to those worn by the suspect in the Miles Mini-Mart robbery the night before.”
Evilsizer matched the general description of the culprit, lived about two blocks from the convenience store and “had the same distinct gait that the suspect in the Miles Mini-Mart robbery had, specifically, when he places his right foot down as he walks, it is pointing at an approximate 45-degree angle,” the release states.
Preston Police Chief Scott Heiar reported that he asked Evilsizer about his knife.
“I asked Garry about the knife that was in the back seat, and he replied he must have forgot about it,” Heiar wrote in court documents. “I did not know there was a knife in the car but wanted to see what his response was going to be. I asked Garry if he minded showing me the knife since he did not know what kind of knife it was or what it looked like, just that it was big. Garry took the knife out of the car and unwrapped it from the paper towels, and it was a kitchen knife (that) appeared to be the same knife that was used in the robbery.”
Evilsizer was arrested, and authorities were granted search warrants for his vehicle and apartment. They reported also finding drugs and drug paraphernalia in the apartment but not the cash taken from the store.
Court documents state that “several leads are being followed up on to determine where Garry spent the cash.”