A Dubuque man convicted of stabbing a teen is again seeking a new trial, this time arguing that his attorney failed him.
Brett A. Gilden, 38, of 1411½ Lincoln Ave., was convicted in November of willful injury causing bodily injury, going armed with intent and assault while displaying a dangerous weapon.
Gilden was accused of stabbing Dustin R. McGonigle, 19, of 567 Arlington St., during a skirmish at 2297 Francis St. on April 12. Gilden had arrived at the residence to confront Jason J. Woods, who is dating Gilden’s ex-girlfriend.
Gilden has argued that he was attacked and acted in self- defense.
After the November conviction, Gilden’s attorney claimed that an Oct. 30 article in the Telegraph Herald made it impossible for him to receive a fair trial. The attorney, Daniel Dlouhy, also argued that the evidence presented at trial did not support the charges.
In December, Judge Thomas Bitter denied the motion for a new trial, indicating he did not find merit in either argument. He set a sentencing hearing for Jan. 27.
Gilden recently filed documents again requesting a new trial. The handwritten motion states that “I feel my lawyer failed to represent me.” A second handwritten motion requests a new attorney.