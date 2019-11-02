DODGEVILLE, Wis. -- Authorities said a Mineral Point woman this week was arrested twice within 24 hours for drunk driving.
According to an Iowa County Sheriff's Department press release, a deputy pulled over Amanda Varney, 35, at 11:23 p.m. Thursday on U.S. 151 near Iowa County YZ. Authorities had received reports of an erratic driver who almost crashed.
Varney was arrested for operating while impaired, the release stated.
At 11:16 p.m. Friday, Varney was again stopped by an Iowa County deputy as she was driving on U.S. 151 between Ridgeway and Dodgeville. Authorities said she was arrested again for operating while impaired.