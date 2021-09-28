Sorry, an error occurred.
CUBA CITY, Wis. — Cuba City Elementary School Principal Brad Lutes has resigned, effective Friday, Oct. 1, according to a press release.
In a statement, Lutes said he has decided to “focus on my personal health and well-being and that of my family.”
The district will begin a search process in coming months, while Superintendent Aaron Olson serves in the role in an interim capacity.
Lutes was hired as the elementary school principal in 2019.
