CUBA CITY, Wis. — Cuba City Elementary School Principal Brad Lutes has resigned, effective Friday, Oct. 1, according to a press release.

In a statement, Lutes said he has decided to “focus on my personal health and well-being and that of my family.”

The district will begin a search process in coming months, while Superintendent Aaron Olson serves in the role in an interim capacity.

Lutes was hired as the elementary school principal in 2019.

