Local Hy-Vee stores have joined with the Foundation for Dubuque Public Schools to collect non-perishable foods, hygiene products and other essential items to deliver to local schools. School staff will then get those items to families needing some extra help.
Food insecurity occurs whenever the availability of nutritionally adequate and safe food, or the ability to acquire acceptable foods in socially acceptable ways, is limited or uncertain.
In Iowa one out of every seven children go hungry daily. Food insecurity is now double what it was in January 2020 — and triple for households with children (from research by Feeding America and McKinsey Consulting).The same study shows 70% of food insecure households choose between purchasing food and paying utility bills.
Now through Jan. 15, donors can find the blue bins near HyVee Customer Service at the three Dubuque stores to donate items, or make a cash donation at checkout.
To learn more contact Amy Unmacht at amyu@dbqfoundation.org or 563-588-2700.