Police said a crack dealer was arrested this week after a confidential informant made five purchases from her in June and July.
Antionette G. Baker, 35, of 2119 Rhomberg Ave., Apt. 4, was arrested Wednesday in the 1400 block of Central Avenue on a warrant charging five counts of possession of crack cocaine with intent to deliver.
Court documents state that the charges stem from five sales of crack that Baker made to one confidential informant. Those sales occurred June 1, 3 and 10 at Baker’s residence, on July 2 at Flora Park and on July 9 at a Dubuque hotel.
Police reported that the sales were documented using a “covert recording device” and a “covert camera” on the informant, whose name was not released.
Documents state that on July 2, Baker had agreed to deliver $100 worth of crack to the informant, but when she arrived at the meet-up location, she noticed a Dubuque Drug Task Force vehicle “parked in the area conducting surveillance.” Baker contacted the informant and moved the sale to Flora Park.
An arrest warrant for Baker was issued on Sept. 17.