Six local 4-H volunteers were among more than 100 recently inducted into the Iowa 4-H Hall of Fame.
The ceremony was held as part of the Iowa State Fair earlier this month in Des Moines.
The local honorees and their backgrounds, provided via Iowa 4-H Foundation, are:
CLAYTON COUNTY
Dan Lane
Lane was a 4-H member in Jackson County growing up.
An Iowa State University graduate, Lane taught at Central High School in Elkader and served as the school’s FFA advisor. He served as the Clayton County director for ISU Extension and Outreach from May 2007 to August 2009 and then as the extension’s Region 4 youth program coordinator.
Lane left Extension to become an agriculture science instructor at Northeast Iowa Community College in Calmar, where he still adjunct teaches.
Lane is a former member of the Clayton County Pork Producers and a current member of the Clayton County Fair Board. He coached livestock judging teams and organized regional 4-H citizenship trips to Washington, D.C.
DELAWARE COUNTY
Roger and Jody Helmrichs
The couple have been involved with the Delaware County 4-H program in many capacities. Roger Helmrichs joined the Milo Livestock 4-H Club in sixth grade, where he exhibited dairy and beef at the Delaware County Fair, Ryan Dairy Days, Iowa State Fair and National Cattle Congress.
Today, Jody Helmrichs volunteers at the 4-H food stand during the Delaware County Fair every year. Roger Helmrichs is the go-to handyman, helping with repairs at the food stand and around the fairgrounds.
The couple also fund an annual scholarship through the 4-H foundation to be given to a graduating Delaware County 4-H senior.
Roger Helmrichs has been a member of the ISU Extension and Outreach council for Delaware County since 2008. He currently serves as chairman of the council and serves on the personnel committee and fair livestock sale committee.
DUBUQUE COUNTY
Paul Vaassen
Vaassen operated a registered Angus beef cattle farm south of Dubuque and has been involved in many aspects of the 4-H and ISU Extension programs, including serving as a leader of the Table Mound Junior Ranchers 4-H Club for more than 15 years during the time his three sons were members.
While serving as a 4-H beef projects leader, Vaassen and his son conducted yearly fitting and grooming demonstrations to assist young 4-H members in the proper care and preparation of projects for showing at the county fair.
Vaassen also served for years on the Dubuque County Extension Council, including the chair position.
Vaassen served as the liaison for the 4-H program at the Iowa State Fair and the Iowa State Fair board for many years.
JACKSON COUNTY
Lola Trenkamp
Trenkamp was involved in 4-H in her youth while growing up on a farm near Maquoketa, Iowa. She married Lonnie Trenkamp in 1981 in Preston, Iowa , and they began to operate a family dairy farm started by Lonnie Trenkamp’s parents. The couple purchased the family farm in 1994 and continued to operate it until November 2011.
Lola Trenkamp was heavily involved with the Jackson/Clinton County Dairy Association. She has volunteered with 4-H for more than 30 years. She served as superintendent of the Bucket Bottle Calf Show at the Jackson County Fair for more than 25 years. Today, she continues to run the show, and she bakes pies for the food stand.
JONES COUNTY
Cindy Dirks
Dirks has served as a 4-H leader, youth committee member and extension council member for about 21 years. Dirks also is superintendent of the dog committee and helps with various additional committees with the Jones County 4-H.
Dirks grew up as an active 4-H member, and her children were active 4-H members.
She has helped with visual arts and horticulture at the Iowa State Fair and has been involved in agriculture programs offered by ISU Extension, such as Women in Ag, Annie’s Project and pesticide training.
