Changes from the Legislature, plus regional efforts to reduce reserves, have left Dubuque County with potentially millions of dollars to spend on mental health that could be used for a local facility to serve the area.
County mental health service providers, law enforcement and local governments have planned and hoped for a mental health access hub for several years. And due to a perfect storm in funding, it is likely to materialize soon, though a specific timeline and other particulars are not yet known.
The access hub would provide a wide variety of mental health services, as well as connect users to bigger access centers — as defined by state code — in Iowa City and Cedar Rapids.
“We have two access centers in the East-Central Region,” explained Dubuque County Mental Health and Disability Services Director Ann Cameron Williams. “The possibility of us getting a third access center is slim-to-none because of the politics of Iowa.”
Those centers provide crisis stabilization, mental health stabilization, access to different kinds of treatment, a network of providers and up to five nights of overnight care.
Williams described the access hubs, as planned for Dubuque, as an “access center light.”
“An access hub provides many, but not all of those services,” she said. “It still provides crisis stabilization services. It would not offer the overnight care. But this will be another, much-needed layer of support for the people of Dubuque County and people from Delaware (County) or wherever in the nine-county region.”
There is support from the Mental Health/Disability Services of the East-Central Region, of which Dubuque County is a part and whose support would be needed.
“I have planned in our operational budget for two additional access hubs in our region,” said region Executive Director Mae Hingtgen to the Dubuque County Board of Supervisors recently. “Certainly, I’ve been vocal at both the regional and local level that I would love to see one in Dubuque County.”
What bumped the local hub’s timeline up is a law passed by the Legislature this session that changes how mental health is funded, taking it off of county property tax levies and into state hands.
The law, coupled with other mental health funding laws from recent years, requires regions and counties to spend down their reserves, while also sending more money and requiring counties to still collect property tax for mental health as it is phased in.
“It’s a weird year,” Hingtgen said. “We’re in a situation where we have additional dollars that need to be spent.”
If regions have more than 40% in their fund balances at the end of this fiscal year, that money goes back to the state.
Dubuque County also has its own fund balance with $1.2 million, which it would lose local control of at the end of this year.
“Not only do we have $1.2 million to spend on local projects, I wish to aggressively bring down the $9 million in state funding (as a region) and not budget to return those dollars,” said Dubuque County Supervisor Ann McDonough. “Because we have unmet needs, ... This is the year to bring an access hub to Dubuque County.”