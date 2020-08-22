BELLEVUE, Iowa — It has been more than 40 years since Bellevue last updated its comprehensive plan, but that might change in the near future.
City Council members this week discussed a new plan to replace the one that hasn’t been updated since 1977.
Dave Heiar, advisor with Jackson County Economic Alliance, presented to the city an option in which the East Central Intergovernmental Association would assist in developing such a plan.
“It’s a lengthy process that requires a lot of different steps,” he said.
A comprehensive plan provides a city with a framework to determine future goals for the community, establishing a vision that officials can work toward.
However, creating a comprehensive plan can be costly. With the assistance of ECIA, Heiar said, it is estimated it would cost Bellevue about $30,000 over 18 months to craft it.
Heiar said much of that process would include gathering input from residents in the form of surveys and community meetings.
He added that funding is available to the city to reduce the cost. A $10,000 grant from Regional Planning Association and another $10,000 grant from U.S. Economic Development Administration could be given by ECIA for the project. The remaining $10,000 would be covered by the city.
City Administrator Abbey Skrivseth said city officials have not decided if they will pursue the project. First, the proposal must be made to the city’s utility board.
“We’re going to talk to the utility board,” Skrivseth said. “We’re going to make them aware of the opportunity and see if we want to move forward with it.”
City Council Member Tim Roth said a work session also is scheduled to discuss the proposed project. He believes it is worth discussing.
“It’s been a long time since we have had one,” he said. “I think it’s definitely worth looking into.”
If the city moves forward, Heiar said, it would need to form a committee to lead the process. He added that the new comprehensive plan likely would not use aspects from the city’s 1977 plan due to its age.
“This wouldn’t be an update to their comprehensive plan,” Heiar said. “Once the plan is over 10 years old, you’re just making a new plan instead.”