DARLINGTON, Wis. — A proposal to collect natural gas from southwest Wisconsin dairy farms could represent a cash opportunity for Lafayette County.
The county Board of Supervisors recently authorized Lafayette County leaders to work with Progressive Energy, a renewable natural gas developer, to formulate a financing plan that will be voted on at a future board meeting.
Depending on the level of interest, the county could invest in the enterprise and collect a new revenue stream. Whether or not the county does so, however, the investors have requested that the county board authorize the issuance of up to $80 million in bonds in the county’s name to reduce project costs.
The municipality would serve as a conduit, and the action would not expose taxpayers to tax liability or count against the county’s borrowing capacity.
The arrangement benefits the developers because the bonds would be issued at a lower interest rate, and the interest that accrues is exempt from state and federal taxes. The company would be responsible for repaying the principal and interest.
“I’m so positive on it because I believe it’s going to bring a lot of money to our county,” said Steve Spensley, an investor and former county supervisor.
The developers propose installing manure digesters at eight area dairy farms: Cottonwood Dairy in South Wayne; Red Rock View Farms, Schilling Farms and Highway Dairy, all in Darlington; Bollant Farms in Fennimore; Clark View Farms in Bagley; Stone-Front Farm in Lancaster; and Kieler Farms in Platteville.
Manure would be processed, and the biogas that is released would be trucked to a different farm where a scrubber would remove carbon dioxide and sulfur. Only methane — the primary component of natural gas — remains. It would be pumped into a gas pipeline crossing Lafayette County.
“It’s got a lot of promise, that’s for sure,” said Jim Winn, of Cottonwood Dairy.
The investors have secured a 10-year contract with BP, the gas purchaser. They are marketing the project as a means to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and improve Lafayette County’s water quality.
Methane accounts for about 10% of U.S. emissions and contributes to global warming at a rate 84 times greater than carbon dioxide. However, it also dissipates more quickly, leading to opportunities to slow climate change if the gas can be sequestered before it is released into the atmosphere.
Meanwhile, research conducted in southwest Wisconsin indicates the region’s geology makes its groundwater prone to contamination from nutrient runoff and manure spills. Processing the manure beforehand would reduce the presence of bacteria that can cause illness.
Supervisor Kriss Marion wondered whether there is a limit to the amount of money the county could borrow as a conduit. She said she fears that, despite assurances, the county could incur financial liability.
“I think this is a great solution,” Marion said. “I just don’t think the county can be on the hook for another $80 million.”