Dubuque couple Ken and Gail Kublie nearly spoiled their 60th anniversary surprise before it began.
On their way home from picking up lunch Saturday, they drove past the Ham House parking lot. That was where their Prior Lake, Minn.-based daughter, Jill Obarski, and their San Antonio-based son and daughter-in-law, Tom and Kim Kublie, had met up before their surprise visit.
“It’s a good thing they were going that way (toward their house) instead of the other way,” Tom Kublie said with a laugh.
Ken and Gail Kublie were shocked to see their family standing in their driveway with flowers, a cake featuring a photo of the couple’s 1960 wedding and a giant “60” balloon.
“I would’ve at least gotten a haircut,” Gail Kublie exclaimed.
The Kublies’ 60th anniversary was Sept. 10, but their family couldn’t all meet in Dubuque until Saturday. Though they planned to ring the doorbell, Ken and Gail Kublie spotted them pulling up — a habit Obarski said her parents have had for years.
“They have a sink with a window facing the street, and Mom always used to stand in front of the sink, watching all the cars driving by,” she said. “When my grandma was over, both their heads would be in the window.”
“It was the original neighborhood watch,” Kim Kublie added, laughing.
Before Saturday, Ken and Gail Kublie had only been able to personally visit with their family a few brief times since the pandemic began. In addition to their two children, daughter-in-law and son-in-law Brian Obarski, the couple has two grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
“It’s nice to have kids that think of something like this, especially during these times,” Gail Kublie said, tears in her eyes. “They always give a boost.”
“We’ve been blessed with good kids and good health,” Ken Kublie said.
They also haven’t been able to see their friends much due to COVID-19. However, a small group of them recently began meeting in Eagle Point Park for a weekly KFC meal.
Gail Kublie added that the couple has been grateful for the kindness of their neighbors since the pandemic began. One neighbor has even gotten the pair groceries on several occasions.
“That makes it easier on us, being so far away,” Tom Kublie said.
Ken and Gail Kublie moved to Dubuque in 1965 after Ken’s job as a trucking company manager prompted them to moved to a string of cities in a handful of years. They put down roots at their current home in 1969.
“We’ve been in the same house, with the same furniture, ever since,” Gail Kublie said. “And the same husband.”
After 60 years, she said one learns a marriage comes with give and take to make it work. The couple has been able to watch out for one another and help each other through a few health issues over the past few years.
“I say we’ve had a pretty good life,” Gail said. “We’re like the blind leading the blind. I can’t see, and he can’t breathe, but together, we’re all right.”