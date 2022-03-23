Authorities said a man led officers on a high-speed chase Monday in Dubuque, throwing drug paraphernalia out the window as he passed a school at one point.
Troy A. Laufenberg, 29, of 408 Klingenberg Terrace, was arrested at 12:47 p.m. Monday at his residence on charges of felony eluding, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and interference with official acts, as well as a warrant charging fraudulent use of registration, according to court documents made available Tuesday.
The documents state that police attempted to pull over Laufenberg due to the outstanding warrant at 12:30 p.m. Monday in the area of Custer Street and North Grandview Avenue. Laufenberg fled at a high rate of speed, and officers pursued his vehicle.
The pursuit reached speeds of 58 mph in a 25-mph zone.
“As Laufenberg drove past Dubuque Senior High School, he threw a pipe used for smoking methamphetamine out the window,” according to documents.
Laufenberg continued driving at a high rate of speed until he reached the intersection of Lowell and Paul streets. Laufenberg stopped the vehicle and fled on foot to his home. Laufenberg ran inside and closed the door.
Police set up a perimeter outside the home, and Laufenberg emerged from inside and surrendered to police.
Officers searching for the discarded meth pipe near Senior also located “a plastic baggie containing approximately 5 grams of methamphetamine about 100-150 yards north of where the meth pipe had been tossed out of the vehicle,” documents state.
A search of Laufenberg’s vehicle yielded more meth, a liquid-filled syringe, a digital scale in a backpack in the back seat and a small amount of marijuana.
Officers transported Laufenberg to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center for an evaluation.
Upon arrival, Laufenberg became agitated and began slamming his head into the window of the squad car, causing $500 worth of damage.