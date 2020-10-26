LANCASTER, Wis. -- Grant County Sheriff Nate Dreckman has been named to a Wisconsin group tasked with addressing racial disparities, public safety and law-enforcement policies and standards.
Dreckman is among 28 community members and four legislators named to the Speaker’s Task Force on Racial Disparities, according to a press release from Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos.
“The membership represents a diversity of experiences, backgrounds and geography of the state,” Vos stated in the release.
The group is co-chaired by Majority Leader Jim Steineke, R-Kaukauna, and Rep. Shelia Stubbs, D-Madison.
The group’s introductory meeting will take place at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28, at the Capitol.